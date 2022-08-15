WayCool recreates tricolour with fresh vegetables

In commemoration of the 75th Independence Day ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, WayCool Foods, a food, and agri-tech platform created a food flag installation recently.

A statement said it was spread across around 7,632 sq ft near its distribution centre at Kannamangala in Bengaluru. The fruits and vegetables used in the creation of the flag were distributed to the Akshaya Patra Foundation immediately after the event.

It said WayCool recreated the tricolours of the flag with a fine selection of fresh produce like carrots, radishes, green okra, beans, capsicum, as well as value-added products such as potato flakes, and more. Over 20 tonnes and various varieties of fresh produce were used. The saffron was represented by carrots; radishes and potato flakes formed the white; and capsicum, beans, and ladies finger (green okra) formed the green.

The statement said the company used its storage and handling technologies to ensure that not a single gram of the produce used in the display was wasted, and the produce was handled with the best hygiene practices.