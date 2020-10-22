Weather watch: IMD sees stormy conditions developing in Bay again

The Bay of Bengal is readying to host a deep depression (next only in status to that of a cyclone) for the second time this post-monsoon season, as Wednesday’s low-pressure area has intensified to being ‘we-marked’ and awaits further traction at least twice over into the weekend.

The development in the Bay is matched only by the haste with which the erstwhile South-West monsoon is preparing to resume withdrawal from more parts of North India. The withdrawal line is now pushing into Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon withdrawal gets going

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Thursday) morning that conditions are ideal for the monsoon to withdraw from the remaining parts of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Maharashtra during next 3-4 days.

The withdrawal process had been stalled due to rain-driving low-pressure areas/depressions crossing land and traversing to West into Peninsular India. But the current low is still sea-bound and tracking elsewhere to the North, aiming for the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

Low becomes well-marked

The IMD said the well-marked low over the North-West and adjoining West-Central off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is expected to move towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across the North-West Bay off the Odisha coast during next two days.

The extended stay over warm seas (sea-surface temperatures are close to 30 Degree Celsius around the Head Bay) should be sufficient to fuel the growth of the low to a depression later today (Thursday) and a deep depression on Friday.

Heavy rains for Odisha, West Bengal

The IMD sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls breaking out over Coastal Odisha and plains of West Bengal today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) and over North-East India from Thursday to Saturday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Odisha on Thursday and over West Bengal on Friday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely falls is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Friday and over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.

Weather-maker trough over land

Meanwhile, the weather-maker trough extending from the Bay across Peninsular India is also moving North along with the rain belt and will be active for the next three days. It may trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema today (Thursday).

A fishermen alert has been issued in view of the storm conditions developing in the Bay. They should not venture into the West-Central Bay on Thursday; into the North Bay until Saturday; along and off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts on Thursday; and along and off the North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts until Friday.

