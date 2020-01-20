West Bengal emerges at the top in vegetable production

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
West Bengal has overtaken Uttar Pradesh and emerged as the top State in vegetable production in 2018-19, the data presented at a recent horticultural meeting showed.
According to the State-wise horticulture production data released at a conference organised by the Agriculture Ministry last week, West Bengal produced 29.55 million tonnes (mt) of vegetables last year against 27.70 mt in the year before. Vegetable production in UP, which held the numero uno position earlier, came down to 27.71 mt in 2018-19 from 28.32 mt the previous year.
Andhra Pradesh continued to hold on to the pole position in fruits with 17.61 mt, followed by Maharashtra (10.82 mt) and UP (10.65 mt). While Andhra Pradesh marginally improved its position, Maharashtra overtook Assam, which occupied the second position in 2017-18. UP, too, moved several notches up from 2017-18 levels to reach the third rank.
West Bengal accounted for 15.9 per cent of the country’s total vegetable production in 2018-19 while UP produced 14.9 per cent. Madhya Pradesh (9.6 per cent), Bihar (9 per cent) and Gujarat (6.8 per cent) were the other major vegetable producers.
The area under vegetable cultivation increased from 6.74 million hectare (mh) in 2004-05 to 10.10 mh in 2018-19 (third advance estimates). Vegetable production increased from 101.25 mt in 2004-05 to 185.88 tonnes in 2018-19, with an average productivity of 18.4 tonnes per hectare. The major vegetable crops grown in India, which accounts for 11.2 per cent of global vegetable production, are potato, tomato, onion, brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, peas, and okra.
With a production of 98.58 mt, fruits account for about 31.4 per cent of the total production of horticulture crops in the country. The area under fruit crops cultivation during 2018-19 was 6.65 mh, which is 26.1 per cent of the total area under horticulture cultivation in India.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...