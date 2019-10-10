Wheat Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:07:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00NC56255.001980197017.16
Aligarh(UP)450.0012.518600.00200020008.11
Lalitpur(UP)320.00-11.1112760.0018401880-1.08
Sitapur(UP)282.9086.129307.40197519306.76
Dahod(Guj)268.7051.553876.102250219515.38
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00-10.3417980.00200019507.53
Gorakhpur(MP)260.00288.064075.92327535504.80
Bindki(UP)250.002515150.00196019108.29
Bahraich(UP)223.205.435805.50187018803.31
Kicchha(Utr)205.40-25.27840.902105210513.78
Golagokarnath(UP)200.005.2612779.00191019009.77
Hardoi(UP)190.00-34.4814270.00195019205.69
Begusarai (Raj)160.0014.2911717.00184018503.37
Auraiya(UP)150.006504417.00197019207.65
Barhaj(UP)130.0044.446834.001860186011.38
Kishunpur(UP)125.00165.964104.00185018503.93
Vilaspur(UP)122.005709.52311.80184518506.28
Bharthna(UP)120.00504964.00194019405.72
Naugarh(UP)108.0013.6810188.60192519209.69
Rajkot(Guj)105.50-34.884040.30213021106.50
Payagpur(UP)94.3025.48607.40184518558.53
Karera(MP)93.00-186.001985--
Jayas(UP)90.00255713.10191019107.30
Saharanpur(UP)86.70-13.738156.00193519505.74
Shahjahanpur(UP)80.0048.1512716.50195519007.71
Etah(UP)75.00-73.682730.00193019405.75
Kasganj(UP)70.00-303986.10193019502.12
Sandila(UP)70.0016.672528.001925190516.67
Rajkot(Guj)66.50202.27894.704500475038.46
Sehjanwa(UP)63.00173.912654.501950195018.90
Tikonia(UP)61.302686.363225.602000190011.11
Jalaun(UP)61.00-82.771371.40193118407.22
Jaunpur(UP)60.002001277.001960193011.36
Haathras(UP)60.00-58.331460.604150450032.80
Lalsot(Raj)56.10-29.883499.50196019834.81
Gangapur City(Raj)50.40-41.532394.20197419616.88
Allahabad(UP)50.00-9.091980.00190019204.40
Ballia(UP)50.00-28.572170.001960190012.97
Khalilabad(UP)50.0042.861420.00188518906.80
Kayamganj(UP)50.0066.672181.50195019506.56
Mehrauni(UP)48.00-42373.00193019007.22
Gazipur(UP)46.0024.321811.00193019306.04
Aliganj(UP)45.4089.17845.60193019108.43
Karnailganj(UP)43.00-8.512516.50187518657.76
Mungawali(MP)42.3018.16183.2019751910-
Naanpara(UP)41.40101.951107.40190019006.15
Raibareilly(UP)41.00-31.67963.001935191026.89
Muradabad(UP)40.0033.33858.00197019906.49
Pilibhit(UP)40.0014.2910127.00195019757.14
Haathras(UP)40.0033.331311.007100690024.56
Narsinghgarh(MP)39.70-81.346272.002065199021.47
Mainpuri(UP)38.00NC1916.001951193010.16
Banda(UP)36.002001762.00189018503.28
Bareilly(UP)36.002.862884.50197519608.52
Kopaganj(UP)36.00NC1422.00188018806.52
Azamgarh(UP)35.00-302978.50187518706.84
Charra(UP)35.00-9.091038.00199020008.15
Modasa(Guj)33.50318.751395.60205020503.54
Gopiganj(UP)33.30323097.00190018409.51
Siddhpur(Guj)32.7733.16847.88204720353.02
Manendragarh(Cht)32.001500166.0018501850-19.57
Vasai(Mah)32.003.23809.00229522904.32
Khategaon(MP)30.47-26.22984.7419602000-
Nawabganj(UP)30.00-9.09219.001915192031.62
Pukhrayan(UP)30.0030.43762.00196019304.81
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.29680.004950470033.78
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)28.60177.67662.5018751878-0.42
Khujner(MP)28.1055.251204.60200519656.54
Jafarganj(UP)28.0075909.50194019307.78
Palanpur(Guj)27.00-82.58419.00210023252.59
Paliakala(UP)26.00-23.533588.501940191011.17
Atarra(UP)25.0025805.00190019006.74
Ajuha(UP)25.00-28.57884.00193519208.71
Akbarpur(UP)25.00-50799.001920189014.29
Risia(UP)24.00-51.614121.001800179017.65
Utraula(UP)22.00-63.933544.2018101810-
Kapadvanj(Guj)21.00597.20195019758.33
Etawah(UP)21.0016.671066.001960192512.97
Gadaura(UP)21.00-44.745613.50190018807.04
Basti(UP)20.00-33.331329.00192018859.09
Chandausi(UP)20.00-23.081191.00196019503.70
Devariya(UP)20.001001492.50188018809.94
Haathras(UP)20.00NC1008.90190020503.54
Kannauj(UP)20.00-4.76894.00196019508.89
Dibrugarh(ASM)20.00-54.55897.0066506650NC
Udaipura(Raj)19.60-52.31434.702000200014.29
Balrampur(UP)19.00-40.62440.00190018757.34
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)18.00-58.722025.90195015905.69
Ujhani(UP)18.00-101582.00195019506.56
Mahoba(UP)17.1017.93920.4019201875-
Purwa(UP)17.00NC141.00187018606.86
Safdarganj(UP)17.00-22.73966.001940192010.86
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC1591.00183518357.94
Gorakhpur(MP)15.00-26.834075.92192518508.45
Sheopurbadod(MP)15.00-30.001890--
Badayoun(UP)15.00-251548.00198019808.49
Puranpur(UP)15.00-255232.10196019605.95
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)14.20305.71271.10202519503.85
Thara(Guj)14.00-3.45279.70206720004.92
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-22.22762.001960195010.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)14.0027.272457.00194519406.28
Salon(UP)14.00-22.22924.001960191012.97
Mahoba(UP)14.0027.27346.5048604935-
Fatehabad(UP)12.50251267.60185018701.65
Buland Shahr(UP)12.009.091187.00199019556.70
Kamlaganj(UP)11.5043.75515.90175018301.74
Kadaura(UP)11.006.8314.70195018607.56
Khurja(UP)11.00120814.50199019605.29
Mathura(UP)11.00-502208.001990193013.71
Shamli(UP)11.00-63.3388.00194519008.66
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC787.001950195011.43
Dadri(UP)10.00-601803.00198019800.51
Becharaji(Guj)9.40-23.58139.702060199728.75
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.001185.711259.402050192512.64
Jahangirabad(UP)9.00-18.181046.00197019456.49
Halvad(Guj)8.06403.75131.70205020005.13
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.0081.82182.9019001900NC
Saharanpur(UP)8.0033.3392.608200822045.39
Lakhani(Guj)7.9214.2934.6519501950-
Singroli(MP)7.65-71.461947.001850185012.12
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.6782.507900790034.47
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67193.008150810034.71
Thandla(MP)6.70-331376.0519371900-
Ganjdudwara(UP)6.50-16.67316.50190018505.56
Bareilly(UP)6.50-43.48198.007825778533.76
Lalsot(Raj)6.10662.53499.5040153866-
Raigarh(Cht)6.002072.001850185012.12
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00NC415.00194519357.76
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00500358.001940186514.12
Misrikh(UP)5.90-30.59287.00190518207.93
Khairagarh(UP)5.2062.5507.40190018503.83
Dankaur(UP)5.204225.342000200015.27
Kudchi(Kar)5.0040043.002200300037.50
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC170.00205020007.89
Khurja(UP)5.00NC168.008230818032.96
Sehjanwa(UP)5.0042.86259.107800780035.18
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67181.005650560026.97
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.20-6.67137.606800680015.25
Bagasara(Guj)4.00-81.8283.0021451950-
Robertsganj(UP)4.0033.331021.00194019257.78
Viswan(UP)4.00-33.33579.00185018508.82
Ghiraur(UP)4.00-20150.601930194019.50
Billsadda(UP)4.0010057.0018401840-
Khalilabad(UP)4.00NC47.007900800037.39
Kopaganj(UP)4.00-27.2789.608060805539.93
Jagnair(UP)3.8046.15485.60190019003.83
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.509.3819.407350725026.07
Dehgam(Guj)3.30-75.56562.10214220925.78
Bagru(Raj)3.105547.602100200020.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00NC2058.00203020301.50
Nagaram(Raj)3.00-90.32195.302009196011.30
Tundla(UP)3.00-88.891695.20195019254.56
Aligarh(UP)3.00-25114.005100515056.92
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.2929.0080008050-
Mathura(UP)3.00NC61.508000800029.03
Gazipur(UP)3.00-53.85129.008100806035.00
Shamli(UP)3.005013.0082156400-
Naanpara(UP)3.007.1418.4073507400-
Jasra(UP)2.80-93.491895.60192519004.05
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC52.207940800027.65
Mainpuri(UP)2.603040.907885797025.16
Visavadar(Guj)2.50-28.57272.382015205011.33
Goluwala(Raj)2.5092.312772.002001190511.17
Azamgarh(UP)2.502570.508050806035.75
Banda(UP)2.50NC10.0050505000-
Etah(UP)2.50-3.8541.2080008000-
Anandnagar(UP)2.40-29.415399.101935191511.53
Dataganj(UP)2.00NC393.00187018708.09
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-42.8636.004800489026.65
Devariya(UP)2.00NC33.408060805539.21
Nalbari(ASM)1.808022.5080008000-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.80NC58.707700771030.51
Safdarganj(UP)1.80-1015.807650782024.39
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.70-66.67260.30210019357.69
Ait(UP)1.7041.67109.90198019706.74
Dahod(Guj)1.70-89.31105.004900470040.00
Paliakala(UP)1.6014.2944.707830777532.49
Auraiya(UP)1.50507.008150810031.45
Banda(UP)1.50NC11.207820740028.20
Farukhabad(UP)1.502531.2080007950-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC31.108200815033.33
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2543.50630063005.00
Chotila(Guj)1.40-80.5641.00200020008.11
Achalda(UP)1.20NC775.101940194021.25
Achalda(UP)1.20NC20.8080008020-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC73.101850185015.63
Kandi(WB)1.00-23.0829.20210020207.69
Dhone(AP)1.00NC6.0056755675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.004600460024.32
Kolar(Kar)1.00-2.008000-32.23
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC17.009600980033.33
Bahraich(UP)1.00-16.6712.50543054406.47
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC12.508200821039.46
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC43.208050807528.80
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6715.505415540036.74
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6711.6076907700-
Bharthna(UP)0.9012.520.008100818038.46
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80-607.802112201224.24
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-93.04717.70197519655.28
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8033.3322.808300825036.63
Puranpur(UP)0.80-2019.207800775033.56
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-14.291259.40200019259.89
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-68.4284.30211520558.46
Divai(UP)0.60-25153.20184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60NC121.30188018802.73
Etawah(UP)0.60-5013.205300530026.19
Bindki(UP)0.60-2521.308060799027.13
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)