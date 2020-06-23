Wheat Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sangriya(Raj)1984.00157.667186.0019251925-
Lakhimpur(UP)600.00NC64390.00191519108.19
Khair(UP)480.00-420123.00192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)381.50-16.1510577.90192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)350.00NC17620.00192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)300.00-52.3836352.601925192510.00
Sultanpur(UP)230.0053.335505.00192519254.62
Khategaon(MP)223.45104.6276048.4318701825-5.79
Maigalganj(UP)200.00-209915.0018751865-
Suratgarh(Raj)191.30260.942382.80192519254.62
Gondal(UP)175.50-3.5711009.50192519254.34
Unnao(UP)149.50-15.353165.30193019254.32
Lalsot(Raj)145.30-13.612030.2016981700-7.16
Jalaun(UP)129.00-23.676128.50192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)110.00NC5073.50192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)105.00-4.557455.80192519106.94
Karvi(UP)81.25-12.683036.50192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)70.00-41.679230.00192519255.77
Ujhani(UP)69.00294.2910665.90190019003.26
Khalilabad(UP)65.00NC3335.00192519254.62
Muskara(UP)65.00-17.722981.70192519254.62
Kasganj(UP)60.004.93144.20192519254.62
Shamli(UP)60.00-42.864977.70192519301.32
Mohammdi(UP)56.30-72.223234.0018401840-
Sahiyapur(UP)55.00-35.294780.00192519254.62
Konch(UP)55.00-21.434310.40192519254.62
Charra(UP)50.00-61.545926.00192519254.62
Khurja(UP)50.00-56.523276.00192619284.67
Pukhrayan(UP)50.00-44.442003.00192519254.05
Bijay Nagar(Raj)47.5011.51993.0016901715-13.33
Momanbadodiya(MP)47.40-94.21730.6016651925-9.51
Shahganj(UP)41.00241.671275.0019301925-0.52
Ulhasnagar(Mah)40.00110.53154.003200280045.45
Ajuha(UP)40.00-33.331905.00193019284.89
Ghiraur(UP)40.00-503049.4019281928-
Allahabad(UP)25.00-504050.00193019304.32
Risia(UP)25.00-16.671852.301925192510.63
Haathras(UP)25.00-37.51890.3017801810-3.26
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-28.571546.30192519254.62
Jayas(UP)24.00-65.171423.20192519254.62
Khairagarh(UP)24.00NC562.9018501875-0.54
Savarkundla(Guj)20.00207.69443.5017751850-17.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.332438.00192519304.34
Naugarh(UP)20.00-76.475506.00192019254.35
Rampur(UP)19.00-17.39759.00192519254.62
Wazirganj(UP)18.00-68.972542.40192519256.35
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-88.593769.00295029501.72
Lalganj(UP)16.00-40.742674.90192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)13.50-56.452358.00193019254.89
Jahanabad(UP)10.00-47.37302.0019251925-
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00-60357.00192519254.62
Bharwari(UP)10.0066.67255.80195019305.98
Rudauli(UP)9.50-5914.001925192511.59
Pawai(MP)8.0066.6737.9019251925-
Aliganj(UP)8.00-42.862100.10192519254.05
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-86.611957.50192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)7.30-98.035996.6019251925-
Dindori(MP)7.20-88.89559.34192519264.05
Hospet(Kar)7.00-14.002470--
Achalda(UP)7.0016.67725.00192519254.56
Vilaspur(UP)6.00-763142.00192519254.05
Badayoun(UP)5.00-91.381839.00188018902.17
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-50812.10192719277.06
Puranpur(UP)4.60-89.787597.80189519252.99
Bangarmau(UP)2.50NC978.00192519254.62
Tikonia(UP)2.50-83.336975.70192519259.38
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-84324.70192619264.11
Dehgam(Guj)1.50-96.512847.0017121825-10.93
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-27.78191.80192519254.62
Published on June 23, 2020
