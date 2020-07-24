Wheat Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:10:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arrivals Price
Current %
change Season
cumulative Modal Prev.
Modal Prev.Yr
% change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)812.00-0.7378401.5017001735-10.53
Agra(UP)733.00-6.9251641.90192519254.34
Narsinghgarh(MP)532.30-3.0924456.8016251625-6.07
Aligarh(UP)350.0077524820.0017501750-5.41
Lakhimpur(UP)320.006.6774230.00192019308.47
Tamkuhi Road(UP)300.00-600.001925-9.38
Bindki(UP)300.00NC11362.00193019304.61
Sultanpur(UP)250.00259425.0018001850-2.17
Golagokarnath(UP)230.00-4.1712338.00191519106.39
Hardoi(UP)190.005.5629180.00190018453.26
Gondal(UP)174.502.6516689.50192019203.78
Maigalganj(UP)160.0014.2914275.0018751880-
Sanad(Guj)153.006.252764.0018471840-5.62
Sitapur(UP)146.000.6941279.60192019255.96
Begusarai (Raj)140.00404440.0018401840NC
Dahod(Guj)134.70-37.9817098.4019001950-9.52
Khair(UP)130.008.3323343.0018401850-0.54
Kosikalan(UP)120.00NC14820.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)120.00-2012134.00192519256.35
Khujner(MP)110.00-7.722030.4016651652-12.83
Khanpur(Raj)105.002004843.4016871687-14.58
Unnao(UP)104.6050.945667.30193519354.31
Mathura(UP)100.002522910.0018651875-0.27
Saharanpur(UP)96.00-22.5818276.10193519354.03
Patan(Guj)90.82-43.2513.0116402000-21.34
Muradabad(UP)90.00-104730.00193019254.32
Choubepur(UP)83.0010.673959.50200019800.50
Achnera(UP)70.006.064540.00192519253.49
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00636.8415314.00194019402.11
Paliakala(UP)70.00-17.656689.00191019204.66
Raibareilly(UP)61.0060.533640.00189018804.42
Allahabad(UP)60.00NC5120.00193519354.88
Jasra(UP)60.00-11.76383.80193519305.16
Bharuasumerpur(UP)55.0019.576273.50182518254.29
Tundla(UP)52.0010.644734.50192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)50.0036.992871.10186018603.33
Jahangirabad(UP)48.002.136155.00192519253.49
Meerut(UP)48.009.092704.00194519502.37
Vankaner(Guj)47.00-62330.7017251725-13.75
Mainpuri(UP)47.00-619950.50192519254.62
Siddhpur(Guj)46.364.062112.4017251870-11.85
Faizabad(UP)45.00-2.172507.10191019203.80
Jalaun(UP)43.502.356561.5017501700-4.89
Bahraich(UP)43.0026.473036.10188018802.17
Kopaganj(UP)43.0022.865036.00192519254.05
Azamgarh(UP)40.008.1118809.00192519254.62
Etah(UP)40.00254988.2017801760-2.73
Kasganj(UP)40.0021.213658.0018101800-1.09
Naugarh(UP)40.0033.336048.00192019204.07
Dadri(UP)40.00NC4718.00193119300.57
Utraula(UP)38.0016.921561.00192019206.08
Karvi(UP)38.00-12.643840.30181018001.69
Konch(UP)38.00-15.565271.8017851780-2.99
Orai(UP)35.00255717.8016801720-
Tulsipur(UP)35.00-6.671931.50191019003.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00NC3393.00193019303.21
Atrauli(UP)32.003.233723.0017501760-4.89
Firozabad(UP)32.0014.293503.00192519303.77
Lalsot(Raj)31.40-45.33410.8016541645-12.95
Chirgaon(UP)30.00501942.0018001775-1.91
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)29.00-3.332175.7017001660-6.85
Shamli(UP)29.00-3.336230.70193519301.84
Kasimbazar(WB)27.00-6.9759.002100208013.51
Sahiyapur(UP)26.00-13.336194.00192519254.34
Bareilly(UP)25.00-21.8811484.40192519253.49
Farukhabad(UP)25.008.72815.5017801800-5.32
Mawana(UP)25.0025874.5019401942-
Nawabganj(UP)25.00-3.851883.001920192523.87
Kayamganj(UP)25.00252414.0017901800-3.76
Balrampur(UP)25.00-13.793478.00190018403.26
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00252056.30192519254.62
Charra(UP)24.00-46564.0017501750-5.41
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)24.00-14.291938.50192519104.34
Halvad(Guj)22.14-24.8495.9016751675-12.99
Ramanujganj(Cht)22.00120249.001930193010.92
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.00-34.383909.2016551648-12.43
Rampur(UP)21.0051331.00192519253.49
Jhijhank(UP)20.00-33.332148.00185018601.09
Lalganj(UP)19.005.563259.90185018500.54
Dhrol(Guj)18.8044.62847.4015351485-15.19
Ajuha(UP)18.00202551.00193019304.89
Mehrauni(UP)18.00-10260.00190019004.40
Devariya(UP)15.00-14.293286.50192519254.62
Bharthna(UP)15.00-255119.5017251720-3.36
Badayoun(UP)14.00133.332032.00192519302.39
Naanpara(UP)14.00-21.351784.30190018503.26
Becharaji(Guj)13.10-15.48140.9015901640-15.96
Etawah(UP)13.0018.186267.0017701775-1.67
Soharatgarh(UP)12.5013.642543.00193019304.89
Lohardaga(Jha)12.00-40498.0021002100-
Rasda(UP)12.00NC1248.001925192513.24
Jangipura(UP)12.00NC686.00193019304.89
Baberu(UP)11.5015697.9017901790-5.79
Atarra(UP)11.00-8.334234.00179018000.28
Fatehpur(UP)11.00-18.5213645.70190019003.26
Mahoba(UP)11.00-11.299395.70192019105.49
Gazipur(UP)11.00-21.431261.00193019303.76
Auraiya(UP)10.00-505564.0017301730-4.95
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC3752.00194019354.86
Maudaha(UP)10.00-33.333907.50192018509.71
Jayas(UP)8.302.471536.2017401790-4.40
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.10622298.8016301615-11.89
Chandausi(UP)8.00602143.00191019002.69
Ait(UP)8.00-11.11232.9016801660-7.44
Ghiraur(UP)8.0033.333365.40192819274.78
Rajula(Guj)6.9043.7586.4017231685-11.64
Mohamadabad(UP)6.80-151408.3018401860NC
Bilsi(UP)6.7026.426117.8019001900-
Salon(UP)6.00501172.0017251710-6.50
Dankaur(UP)6.00-7.691447.80192419261.26
Wazirganj(UP)6.00202704.40190019004.97
Chandoli(UP)5.00-9.09230.101930193011.24
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC401.0016951885-5.83
Achalda(UP)5.00NC855.0017501740-4.94
Ujhani(UP)5.0040010773.90192519254.05
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11379.00195019354.56
Rudauli(UP)4.00-11.111148.40190019055.56
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC32.0019201920-3.03
Dehgam(Guj)3.70-75.973127.2017051662-14.75
Muskara(UP)3.50-84.443613.7017501800-3.85
Mansa(Guj)3.00-1.64109.8416501670-14.73
Risia(UP)3.00-14.291980.30187018606.25
Puranpur(UP)2.80-22.227726.20193019254.32
Khurja(UP)2.50-16.673406.00192519262.39
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-16.674382.00192519302.39
Akbarpur(UP)2.50-34.212625.50191519154.08
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.30-4.17350.3018201830-2.15
Amirgadh(Guj)2.20-46.3436.0016351640-
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-33.33556.0019251930-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-13.04954.70190019003.26
Dhoraji(Guj)1.80-18.18467.4017051710-14.96
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.805.88193.60192519254.62
Vadgam(Guj)1.50-21.05131.3016551685-18.39
Sami(Guj)1.20-4029.6016001740-15.79
Kandi(WB)1.20NC36.6018001810-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-37.51442.40186018603.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC131.90192519256.94
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5143.0217201770-6.52
Published on July 24, 2020
