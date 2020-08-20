Wholesale onion prices up at ₹2,100/quintal in Lasalgon

Wholesale prices of onion in Nashik district soared to ₹2,100 per quintal. This is for the first time in the last six months the bulb is ruling between ₹1,200 and ₹2,100. The average price of onion remained stable at average ₹1,750 per quintal for the last couple of days.

“In the last few days, the market is abuzz that onion supply in South India is affected because of heavy rains. This has resulted in wholesale price rise. The wholesale rates which were stagnant at ₹800-900 per quintal soared to ₹1,600-1,700. The onion market has become volatile,” said Nashik-basked trader Nitin Jain.

He added that the supply in the Nashik market was also affected because of holidays. “But as the rates soared, supply has suddenly increased today. There will be no sudden reduction or hike in wholesale onion rates for the next few days,” he added.

Some traders in Lasalgaon predict that due to annual Ganesh festival farmers will not bring onion to the market next week and this could widen the gap between demand and supply. With hotel industry opening in urban and rural parts, the demand for the kitchen staple will multiply, they said.

Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association (MSOGA), said that this is for the first time after lockdown that farmers are getting good returns for the crop. “ The rate has gone up with the news that the crop in the South has been damaged and there might be a shortage. The State and the Centre must not intervene to reduce the price. We will launch an agitation if the government intervenes in the matter. Farmers must get a good price for their produce as they have already suffered heavy losses during the lockdown,” he said.

Maharashtra onion farmers have also opposed the selling of onion seeds to farmers in other States. MASOGA members have submitted a memorandum to government officials in this regard.