World Food India meet on Nov 1-4

The World Food India event will be held during November 1-4 in the national capital as part of the government’s effort to boost investment into this growing sector, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Monday.

This will be the second edition of World Food India, with first one held in 2017 that saw the participation of 61 countries and signing of MoUs worth $14 billion.

The World Food India 2019 will be held from November 1-4, 2019 in New Delhi and will position India as food processing destination of the World, Badal said in an official statement.

The grand event will be the biggest gathering of all global and domestic stakeholders in this sector, she said.