All-party meets to set the tone for Monsoon session of Parliament

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The three meetings of all parties convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday, Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, will set the tone of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday. The Opposition is also holding informal parleys between the leaders to finalise their strategy. The “people’s whip” issued by protesting farmers, the plan to hold protests in front of Parliament by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the indefinite strike announced by workers of defence factories are also likely to make the proceedings stormy.
The meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders, hosted by Naidu, will take place on Saturday. Rajya Sabha, according to a bulletin issued by its secretariat, may take up 25 Bills during the session. The Upper House will also discuss and return two financial businesses such as the Appropriation Bill related to Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2020-21 and the consideration and return of the Appropriation Bill related to Excess Demands for Grants for the year 2017-18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the BJP, Congress and other parties are likely to attend the all-party meetings convened by Speaker Om Birla and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Covid crisis, economic situation and the issue of spiralling prices of essential goods and petroleum products.
The SKM, meanwhile, has sent people’s whips to all MPs in Parliament. It said that the MP must, without fail, be present in the Parliament for all the days of the Monsoon session. The whip also asked MPs and their parties to raise, without break, the farmers’ issues and support the demands of farmers’ movement on the floor of the house. “You must not allow any other business to be transacted in the House till the Union Government accedes to the farmers’ demands on the floor of the Houses; and that you or any other member of your party must not stage a ‘walk-out’ that enables the ruling party to push through its business unhindered, that you must return to the House even if suspended or removed from the House,” the whip said.
