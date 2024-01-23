Aye Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), has reached a milestone of ₹ 10,000 crore in loan disbursals to the micro enterprises.

This Capital G (Google parent Alphabet’s investment arm)-backed fintech, which was launched in 2014, has so far brought over 8 lacs grassroots businesses into the folds of organised lending through its customized and affordable credit products.

“Our team at Aye Finance has worked diligently for the last 10 years to disburse ₹10,000 crore of working capital loans to the unorganized micro scale businesses across India.

In doing this we have created a transformational impact on these businesses that lie at the bottom of the pyramid. This milestone is a matter of great pride for me and my team. It clearly shows that roads less travelled are difficult but not impossible for the determined,” Sanjay Sharma, Founder and CEO, Aye Finance said.

Aye Finance is serving the micro SMEs who are deprived of credit from traditional financial institutions using a differentiated cluster-based customer underwriting / risk management process for customer acquisition.

As of end December 31,2023, Aye Finance had assets under management of ₹ 3,600 crore. Its unaudited profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 110 crores.

In a funding winter, Aye had successfully closed its Series F Equity Round and raised ₹ 310 crore from British International Investment and others. The MSME Lender had also raised ₹,2200 crore of debt from leading global as well as Indian financial institutions for on-lending.

Aye has marque investors that support it in its mission to transform micro enterprise lending – British International Investment, CapitalG, Elevation Capital, Lightrock, Alpha Wave, A91 Partners and MAJ Invest.

Gurgaon-headquartered Aye Finance has 396 branches across 22 States and has a team size of over 5600+ employees.