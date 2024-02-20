Aimed at serving Kerala’s burgeoning senior citizen population, real estate developer Asset Homes is venturing into the luxury senior living market.

In a strategic move to incorporate global expertise into its offerings, the company has partnered with Columbia Pacific Communities, world’s leading and India’s largest and most preferred senior living community operators, to design and operate the ‘Young @ Heart’ Senior Living projects across Kerala.

The collaboration was formalised through a MoU signed by Sunil Kumar V, Founder and Managing Director, Asset Homes, and Sivakumar V, Director, Columbia Pacific Communities.

Columbia Pacific Communities, a subsidiary of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, brings to the table over four decades of experience in constructing, managing and operating senior living communities across the globe, including in the USA, China, Canada, the UK, Malaysia and India.

Setting new benchmark

This partnership aims to set a new benchmark in senior living by offering internationally acclaimed standards in design, construction, amenities, and services, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of seniors for a peaceful and worry-free retirement life fuelled by positive ageing.

India’s senior population is expected to reach 500 million by 2050, highlighting an urgent need for high-quality, fully serviced, senior living facilities. Addressing this need, Asset Homes plans to roll out four projects in the initial phase located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Named as Asset Young @ Heart by Columbia Pacific, these luxury projects encompassing around 1,000 units are slated for launch in Q1 of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In the wake of Covid-19, the demand for senior living communities has surged, highlighting the importance of a supportive and safe environment that caters to health and wellness needs in a controlled and sanitised setting.