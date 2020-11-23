At ₹2, Saudi firm quotes lowest tariff for solar power in country

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
A new record low has been set for solar power tariff in the country. Aljomaih Energy & Water Company, a private company based out of Saudi Arabia, has bid the lowest of ₹2 a unit for setting up a solar power generation project.
This new lowest tariff has also been quoted by Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL). This company is promoted and owned by Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL). It a part of Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries. Sembcorp also holds the record for quoting the lowest wind energy tariff in the country at ₹2.44 a unit.
Aljomaih Energy & Water Company has bid for setting up a 200-MW solar power project at this tariff while Sembcorp has bid for setting up a 400-MW generation capacity.
The next lowest bid in this tender has come from NTPC Limited that has quoted ₹ 2.01 a unit for setting up a 600 MW generation capacity.
In all, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) wanted to bid out 1,070 MW of solar power generation capacity from domestic and foreign project developers. These Grid-Connected Solar PV Power projects are to be set up in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) shall be the Buying Entity for power generated from these projects.
The new bids are significantly lesser than the previously record low tariffs discovered in SECI bid rounds earlier this year. The previous record low solar bid stood at ₹2.36 a unit. It was quoted by Spain-based Solarpack to set up a 300-MW generation capacity during an SECI tender in June 2020.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...