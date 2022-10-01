With 3,55,946 units, passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in the domestic market in September was the highest-ever in the history of the automobile industry .

Prior to this, the highest monthly wholesale of PVs was in July at 3.42 lakh units.

“This is a growth of 91 per cent over last year... when semiconductor issue was at its peak, hence the growth figure may look skewed. The July-September quarter will also be the first quarter when the PV industry will cross the one-million (10 lakh) unit mark,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, told businessline.

The company recorded a growth of 135 per cent in PV sales in September at 1,48,380 units compared with 63,111 units in September last year.

Hyundai Motor India reported sales of 49,700 units , a growth of 50 per cent against 33,087 units in September 2021.

Tata Motors saw a growth of 85 per cent YoY to 47,864 units (25,898 units).

“The PV industry witnessed strong demand during the second quarter of this financial year fuelled by the festival season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 1,42,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of around 70 per cent versus second quarter last year,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

The company also reached its highest ever monthly sales in September led by record sales of Nexon and Punch, , he added.

Riding on the new launches, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported sales growth of 66 per cent at 15,378 units (9,284 units).

‘Carens’ maker Kia India also registered growth of 79 per cent at 25,857 units compared with 14,441 units in same month the previous year.

MG Motor, Nissan India and Volkswagen Passenger Cars India also reported double-digit growth on an yearly basis.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported marginal growth in sales at 5,07,690 units during September (5,05,462 units).

“Heading into the peak festival season, the company remains optimistic about customer demand over the coming weeks. The normal monsoon across most parts of the country and the encouraging farm activity is likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments,” the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company clocked sales of 2,83,878 units during the month compared with 2,44,084 units in September 2021.

Suzuki Motor India also reported sales growth of 28 per cent at 72,012 units (55,608 units).

‘Hunter’ maker Royal Enfield reported growth of 170 per cent YoY at 73,646 units (27,233 units).

In the commercial vehicle segment, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Volvo Eicher, all reported positive numbers.