The Auto Expo 2023 concluded on Wednesday recording the highest-ever turnout in the six-day show at 6,36,743 visitors as compared to 6,08,526 people in 2020.

“Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 successfully concluded January 18. The Show saw a turnout of 6,36,743 visitors, which is the highest ever visitor turnout at Auto Expo. The entire show revolved around Sustainable Mobility and Decarbonisation with thrust on five specific initiatives namely ‘Surakshit Safar’ focusing on Road Safety; ‘Jaivik Pahal’ for promotion of Bio-Fuel Vehicles; ‘Vidyutikaran’ focusing on Electrification of Vehicles; ‘Chakriyata’ focusing on Recycling of Vehicles and ‘Gas Gatishilta’ focusing on Gas Mobility,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said.

However, the show was quite a lacklustre as compared to other years, as most of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) stayed away from it including prominent players like Mahindra & Mahindra in mass market segment and Mercedes-Benz from the luxury cars side.

Auto Expo that returned after a three-year hiatus had a focus on ethanol powertrain vehicles, apart from other alternate fuel-powered mobility solutions and electric vehicles (EVs).

The Éthanol Pavilion’ also that was for the first time put up into the show, also received a very few visitors.

However, visitors thronged to see future mobility in pavilions of Maruti Suzuki India with its soon to be launched models ‘Jimny’ and ‘Fronx’; Hyundai Motor India for Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and robot dog ‘Spot’; Kia India for KA4, Concept EV9, and MG Motor for the new Hector and Drive.Ahead EV.