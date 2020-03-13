Auto industry reports 19 per cent decline in sales in February

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
The sales of passenger cars in the domestic market declined by around 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,56,285 units in February, as compared with 1,71,307 units in the same month last year.
The sales of total passenger vehicles (PVs) also declined by around 8 per cent YoY during the month to 2,51,516 units, as compared with 2,72,243 units in corresponding month last year.
Utility vehicles (UVs), that was doing good all these months, have also reported flat numbers YoY at 83,351 units last month, as against 83,269 units in February 2019, the latest report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.
During the month, the total commercial vehicles recorded a fall of 33 per cent, the most among the various segments, to 58,670 units as compared with 87,436 units in February last year.
In the two-wheeler segment, while the scooters sales declined by 14 per cent YoY, the motorcycles sales declined by 22 per cent YoY in February.
The scooters sales declined to 4,22,310 units (against 4,92,584) and the motorcycles sales declined to 8,16,679 units (versus 10,47,356 units).
The negative sales in each categories has led to the overall decline of 19 per cent across all categories to 16,46,332 units during February as against 20,34,597 units in February 2019.
