A CII Survey reported that 87 per cent of individual taxpayers and 89 per cent of surveyed firms described the income tax refund process as ‘convenient’.

The report, presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, surveyed 3,531 respondents, of whom 56.4% were individuals and 43.6% represented firms and enterprises, in October 2023.

R Dinesh, CII President, praised the government’s strides in streamlining and automating taxation, citing these efforts as the catalysts behind the overwhelmingly positive survey results. Notably, during 2018-23, 89% of individuals and 88% of firms reported a substantial reduction in waiting time for income tax refunds.

Furthermore, over 90% of respondents from both groups confirmed automatic generation of ITR refunds post-filing. Nearly 75.5% of individuals and 22.4% of firms didn’t overpay TDS, aligning closely with their estimated tax liability.

Additionally, 84% of individuals and 77% of firms reported smooth refund status checks.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII Director General, lauded the government’s commitment, citing the reduction in waiting times as a testament to the efforts to simplify tax refunds.

Speed is another highlight, with 53% of individual respondents and 45% at the firm level receiving refunds in less than a month. Ultimately, 83% of individual respondents and 85% of firms express heightened trust in the Income Tax Department.

