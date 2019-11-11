Automobile sales continue to decline in October

The festive season did not bring any cheer to the automobile sector, as the wholesale numbers continued to fall in October on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

In the passenger car segment, the sales fell 6 per cent YoY to 1,73,649 units during the month, as compared with 1,85,400 units in the same month last year, a report released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

In the total passenger vehicle sales, the numbers grew marginally to 2,85,027 units in October, as against 2,84,223 units in the corresponding month last year.

The sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles declined to 15,334 units, as against 30,752 units in October 2018. This is a fall of more than 50 per cent.

The total commercial vehicle sales also declined by 23 per cent to 66,773 units during last month as compared with 87,067 units in same month last year, the SIAM report said.

In the two wheelers segment, the sales of motorcycle declined by 16 per cent YoY to 11,16,970 units in October as against 13,27,758 units in corresponding month last year. The sales of scooters also fell by 10 per cent YoY to 5,80,130 units last month, as against 6,43,382 units in October 2018.

Only the utility vehicle segment grew by 22 per cent to 1,00,725 units during the month, as compared with 82,414 units in October last year. But, because of fall in all other segments, the grand total of all categories declined by 13 per cent to 21,76,264 units in October, as compared to 24,94,345 units in October 2018.