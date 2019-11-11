Automobile sales continue to decline in October

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
The festive season did not bring any cheer to the automobile sector, as the wholesale numbers continued to fall in October on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
In the passenger car segment, the sales fell 6 per cent YoY to 1,73,649 units during the month, as compared with 1,85,400 units in the same month last year, a report released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.
In the total passenger vehicle sales, the numbers grew marginally to 2,85,027 units in October, as against 2,84,223 units in the corresponding month last year.
The sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles declined to 15,334 units, as against 30,752 units in October 2018. This is a fall of more than 50 per cent.
The total commercial vehicle sales also declined by 23 per cent to 66,773 units during last month as compared with 87,067 units in same month last year, the SIAM report said.
In the two wheelers segment, the sales of motorcycle declined by 16 per cent YoY to 11,16,970 units in October as against 13,27,758 units in corresponding month last year. The sales of scooters also fell by 10 per cent YoY to 5,80,130 units last month, as against 6,43,382 units in October 2018.
Only the utility vehicle segment grew by 22 per cent to 1,00,725 units during the month, as compared with 82,414 units in October last year. But, because of fall in all other segments, the grand total of all categories declined by 13 per cent to 21,76,264 units in October, as compared to 24,94,345 units in October 2018.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...