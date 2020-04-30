Benchmark mining sector to international standards, says Pime Minister Modi

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mineral sector should benchmark its operations to international standards and advised them to prepare an action plan.
Modi said this during a meeting to deliberate the potential economic reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of Covid-19.
While reviewed the contribution of mines sector in increasing employment opportunities and boosting growth, Modi laid special focus on improving country’s self reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing.
“He exhorted using modern technologies for efficient mining. He also directed to aim for reducing delays in obtaining clearances and partnering with states to facilitate increase in private investment to boost the economy,” an official statement said.
The issues related to reforms in auction structure, efficient institutional arrangements, participation of private sector in exploration and mining, making public sector more competitive as well as broad-basing the community development activities through the Mineral Development Fund were also deliberated. Expanding and improving evacuation infrastructure for minerals including use of sea-routes for domestic supplies was also considered.
While reviewing the performance of the coal sector, Prime Minister gave directions to target thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year.
Aspects related to increasing the efficient and environmentally sound first-mile connectivity for coal transport from mines to railway sliding, automatic loading on rail wagons, coal gasification and liquification, coal bed methane exploration were also discussed for potential reforms.
Auctioning of additional blocks, encouraging wider participation in auctions, increasing the production of mineral resources, reducing the cost of mining and cost of transporting, increasing ease of doing business while also reducing carbon footprint with environmentally sustainable development also formed important part of the discussions.
