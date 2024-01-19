State-owned NMDC on January 18 said it is scaling up iron ore production to meet the rising demand of the domestic steel industry and emphasised there are no plans to export iron ore to China.

The country's appetite for iron ore is on a historic high and NMDC is committed to cater to the demand from domestic steelmakers, it said in a statement.

Amid reports that NMDC plans to export iron ore to China, the company said there is no such proposal.

"Even though iron ore export prices are showing an increasing trend, the net sales realisations in the domestic market are superior," it said.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore-producing company, catering to around 20 per cent of the domestic demand.

It has set a 100 MT iron ore production target by 2030.