CBEC rechristened Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

Ahead of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has given his nod for the reorganisation of the field formations of the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

The CBEC is being renamed as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), after getting legislative approval.

For this purpose, the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963, is expected to be amended in the coming days.

The existing formations of the central excise and service tax under the CBEC have been re-organised to implement and enforce the provisions of the proposed GST laws, an official release said.

The CBIC will have 21 zones, 101 GST Taxpayer Services Commissionerates comprising 15 sub-commissionerates, 768 divisions, 3,969 ranges, 49 audit commissionerates and 50 appeals commissionerates. This will ensure rendering of taxpayer services to all taxpayers through an indirect tax administration structure with a pan-India presence.

For a robust IT network, the Directorate General of Systems under the CBEC is being strengthened.

The Directorate General of Taxpayer Services is being expanded for greater outreach for facilitating smooth transition for the taxpayers to the GST environment, the release added.

The existing training establishment, to be renamed the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, will have an all-India presence, to enable capacity building of the employees of the indirect tax administration of the Central and State governments and members of trade and industry.

The renamed Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence is also being strengthened and expanded.