Cement demand to fall 25% this fiscal

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The prolonged Covid lockdown is expected to pull down cement demand by 22-25 per cent in this fiscal against 10-12 per cent estimated in April.
Despite significant decline in demand, cement prices are likely to remain unchanged or fall marginally as cement companies cut production to match the demand. This, along with benign power and fuel costs, is likely to result in modest compression in operating profit by 150-200 basis points this fiscal, said an ICRA Ratings study.
Anupama Reddy, Assistant Vice-President, ICRA Ratings, said the demand offtake effectively dried up over the last 40 days and with the lockdown being extended across different regions, demand has fallen sharply in the June quarter. A meaningful recovery is expected only in the second half post-monsoons.
However, she said rural demand should improve with healthy rabi harvest, timely onset of monsoon and expectation of normal rainfall to support the kharif crop sowing.
The residential real estate sector is already under stress for a prolonged period due to weak affordability, subdued demand conditions and high inventory overhang. The liquidity crisis has further impacted the real estate sector.
New housing project launches are likely to get deferred due to operational issues, increasing economic uncertainties leading to subdued demand and fall in developer inflows. The recovery in real estate projects is are expected to be gradual and may take a few quarters to revert to normalcy, said ICRA Ratings.
Given the Government’s priority to fight the pandemic, the investment in infrastructure can get pushed back, particularly by the State governments in view of fiscal constraints, it added.
Reddy said the capacity addition of 14-15 mt this fiscal against the earlier estimates of about 20 mt as companies preserve liquidity in face of demand slowdown. Given the sharp contraction in demand, the industry utilisation levels are expected to decline to about 50 per cent in FY’21 from 68 per cent logged last fiscal.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...