Centre may borrow to meet GST shortfall; rate hiked on mobile handset

The Centre mulls borrowing from the market to compensate States in case of GST (Goods & Services) revenue shortfall. In the meantime, GST Council has decided to hike levy on mobile handset and hand-made matches while lowering on services of Aircraft’s Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO).

Compensation

It was informed that total collection from GST Compensation Cess is over ₹78,000 crore, while the total compensation pay out is more than ₹1.20 lakh crore during the current fiscal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also Chairperson of the GST Council, reiterated that the Centre is maintaining what is stated in law in terms of compensation pay out. The law prescribes Centre to pay the revenue deficit to States for first five years from introduction of GST, if growth of GST revenue collection is less than 14 per cent.

Since, collection from cess is less than what is required to be paid, there is a proposal for borrowing from the market. Sitharaman said there are many issues such as guarantees on those borrowing, rate of interest and the impact on FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management), besides others. She said that she will take legal opinion and will discuss with GST Council. There will be special meeting of GST Council to discuss this proposal which is expected to take place two-three weeks after the end of ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

Rate review

The Council discussed impact of inverted duty structure (higher rate on input and lower duty on finished products) and refund on account of it. Sitharaman informed that there are four key items – mobile handset, fertilizer, footwear and textiles. Though, it was thought that time is not appropriate for raising duty on various items, but after detailed discussions, States favoured raising GST rate on mobile handset. Now, the rate would be 18 per cent on mobile handset and specified components from present rate of 12 per cent.

Though, the Government expects that rate revision is mainly to remove the anomaly of inversion and it is not a revenue augmentation measure, there is a feeling that retail prices would go up.

Parag Mehta, Partner with NA Shah Associates said that it will increase the cost for the end user and in the short run will reduce the demand. Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY, though felt that an increase in the GST rate for mobile phones should help bettering the working capital costs for businesses manufacturing these goods, but “the prices of mobile phones could witness an increase if the industry players pass on the rate increase to customers."

Another important change was reducing rate on MRO in case of aircraft to 5 per cent from 18 per cent with full ITC (Input Tax Credit) and also amend the Place of Supply to the location of recipient, which will encourage the trade to set up MRO services in India. The Government expects that this will ensure that such centres, which had been set up in other countries may shift to India.

The council also decided to remove the difference of GST on handmade matchsticks and machine-made matchsticks. At present, former attracts 5 per cent GST rate, while for the latter it is 18 per cent. Now, there will be single duty of 12 per cent.

The changes in GST rates will be effectiveApril 1.