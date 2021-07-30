Centre's fiscal deficit touch 18.2 per cent of annual target at end of June

The central government's fiscal deficit stood at ₹2.74 lakh crore or 18.2 per cent of the full year's Budget estimate at the end of June, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The fiscal deficit at the end of June 2020 was 83.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2020-21.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was at ₹2,74,245 crore at the end of June.

For the current financial year, the government expects the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP or ₹15,06,812 crore.

The fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.

As per CGA data, the government received ₹5.47 lakh crore (27.7 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to June 2021. The amount comprises ₹4.12 lakh crore of tax revenues, ₹1.27 lakh crore of non-tax revenues and ₹7,402 crore of non-debt capital receipts. The receipts were 6.8 per cent of BE at the end of June 2020.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans worth ₹3,406 crore and disinvestment proceeds of ₹3,996 crore.

Further, ₹1,17,524 crore was transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre up to June 2021.

At the end of June, CGA said that total expenditure incurred by the government was ₹8.21 lakh crore (23.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22). Out of the total amount, ₹7.10 lakh crore was on revenue account and ₹1.11 lakh crore was on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, ₹1.84 lakh crore was for interest payments and about ₹1 lakh crore was on account of major subsidies.