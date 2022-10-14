Even as India managed to meet the growing power consumption in India, which grew by 11 per cent on an annual basis since June 2022, challenges such as round the clock quality power and effective cyber security solution to maintain the national grid remain, Power Minister R K Singh said on Friday.

At his inaugural address in Udaipur at the two-day conference of State power ministers, Singh said that even as the world tries to wade through an energy crisis with prices of coal hitting record highs, the government has managed to meet the demand and keep prices under check.

The Union Minister highlighted that India has achieved universal access to electricity, however existing challenges like continuous availability of 24x7 quality power, cyber security of the national grid, renewable energy integration, etc need to be addressed through policy action and through collaboration and cooperation with all stakeholders, Power Ministry said in a statement.

It was emphasised that India’s demand is set to double by 2030, for which huge capacities will be required to be added, which in turn will require huge capital investments. Capital investments would also be required for modernising power systems and promoting new technologies like green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind etc. to help India achieve its energy transition trajectory, the Ministry said.

To this end, it is absolutely imperative that Discoms across the country follow prudent and sustainable financial practices to ensure that they are viable. Singh also sought the cooperation from States in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector.

