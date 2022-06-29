Chennai South GST Commissionerate reports 25% increase in FY22 tax realisation

Chennai South GST Commissionerate has realised ₹5,412 crore tax revenue for FY22, a 25 per cent increase when compared with the previous fiscal’s figure of ₹4,321 crore.

The commissionerate has contributed 13.17 per cent of Tamil Nadu Zone revenue of ₹41,090 crore in FY22. It has realised cash payments of ₹1,626 crore in the current financial year up to the month of May, which is ₹532 crore (49 per cent) more than the revenue realised for the same period last year, said a release.

The commissionerate has over 30,000 taxpayers under its jurisdiction. The major sectors contributing to its revenue are motor vehicles, industrial tools and machinery, courier services, insurance services, electrical and electronics products and FMCG products. It has realised ₹5,353 crore in cash set-off and ₹21,738 in ITC set-off for FY22, the release said.