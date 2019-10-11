CII conference in Pune highlights need to adopt solar energy

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recently organised the 2nd Edition of Solar Edge in Pune with the focus on creating a green ecosystem and highlighting the need for industries to adopt and accept solar energy.

Addressing the inaugural session Ashok Sethi, Chairman, CII Western Region Task Force on Energy Security and Chairman, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd emphasised the advantages of harnessing renewable energy and advised industry to adopt and implement solar energy for a greener tomorrow. Regulations, grid stability and storage are vital for solar sector.

Shrikant Bapat, Chairman CII Pune Zonal Council and Country General Manager and Managing Director, Johnson Controls (India) Pvt Ltd said that all economic activities in the world required power, and time has come to understand the importance of alternative power resources.

Other speakers spoke about the increasing need to follow green practices and become solar-powered to sustain and compete in the global market.

The speakers highlighted practices and broad perspectives that are required to lead their organisations through the global energy landscape through various focussed presentation.

The one-day conclave focused on best practices of leading Indian companies and how industry could adopt these practices for a greener tomorrow, while being more energy efficient in operations.