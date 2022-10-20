Import of coal, which has declined considerably, will be stopped by 2024, the Union Minister of Mines, Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event at the Comptroller & Auditor General of India’s office, where he released the ‘Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources,’ the minister said, commercial coal mine auction institutionalised by the present government has brought in “complete transparency” to the auctioning process.

“We have been able to bring down coal imports considerably except maybe this year when the demand peaked post Covid. However, by 2024, imports of coal of all substitutable category will stop,” he said.

According to Joshi, coal production this fiscal is expected to touch 900 million tonne.

Comprehensive report

Joshi said the report on mineral assets of the country presents a comprehensive picture of the available resources spread across States. Collating the information of the State Asset Accounts, the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) has prepared the compendium of asset accounts on mineral and energy resources in States.

The compendium includes details of available fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 States and one UT. It also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study.

