Coal India’s 2020-21 production target set at 710 million tonnes

Coal India Limited (CIL)'s annual production and offtake target has been fixed at 710 million tonnes (mt) by the Ministry of Coal.

“The demand of coal will pick up again after coronavirus lockdown, so I have directed CIL to keep the production and offtake targets at 710 mt for FY 20-21 in line with its goal to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production by financial year 2023-2024,” Minister for Coal, Pralhad Joshi said.

The company’s Over burden (OB) removal target for FY 20-21 was also set at 1580 million cubic metres. OB removal refers to the removal of top soil to expose the coal seams making them ready for mining, an official statement said.

The Minister also asked the CIL management to approach the companies presently importing coal to cater their demand and advised to chalk out a detailed plan to substitute import of coal.