In the run-up to the festive season, companies across sectors have started boosting the temporary workforce to meet the expected growth in customer demand.

Gig work aggregator Shadowfax which works with companies like Flipkart, Meesho, Nykaa, etc, expects to hire 1,05,000 workers for this festive season, which is double the number of temporary workers hired for last festive season (55,000 hires), Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder and Chief of Operations, Shadowfax told BusinessLine.

Similarly, Gig marketplace Taskmo currently completing around 5,00,000 gig jobs per month, expects to achieve over 10,00,000 jobs during the festive season. To put this in context, Taskmo had completed only 2,00,000 tasks per month during the last festival month.

Prashant Janadri, Co-founder of Taskmo, said, “As the covid-induced-tailwinds and the fear of third-wave lingered around, the festive season in 2021 hadn’t noticed much growth. As borders opened, travelling, purchasing behaviour, supply of products/services also saw subsequent growth.”

Gig job opportunities

The economy’s gradual recovery has also led to the growth of the gig job opportunities. As per the May 2022 report of Taskmo Gig Index, the platform has witnessed over 50 per cent growth in the number of active gig workers compared to last year.

Further, Taskmo Gig Index in June 2022 saw a 66 per cent sequential growth over May as e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon created many direct and indirect gig jobs for the festive sale season. “5,00,000 gig tasks were offered in June as compared to 3,00,000 gig tasks offered in May 2022,” according to Taskmo.

Amazon’s move

Amazon Indiaemains committed to creating work opportunities and investing in India. Every year, the company strengthens its teams significantly with thousands of seasonal associates working across Amazon’s operations network ahead of the festival season to enhance the shopping experience for its customers and enable faster deliveries.

“In 2021, we created more than 1,10,000 seasonal work opportunities, which helped elevate Amazon’s fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand during the festive season This year too, we will welcome seasonal associates as they join our associates at Amazon’s fulfilment centers and delivery network across the country,” an Amazon spokesperson added.