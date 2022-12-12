The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance headed by Jayant Sinha will present its report on the Competition (amendment) Bill 2022 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

It maybe recalled that the Government had on August 5 introduced the Competition (amendment) Bill 2022 that is seen to be the biggest overhaul of the law since 2007.

The Bill was referred to the Standing Committee of Finance, which adopted its draft report on December 8.

The Parliamentary Panel, in its report, has recommended several radical changes as part of ensuring ease of doing business—including changes to the provision around proposed deal value threshold of ₹2,000 crore; changes to the definition of control; changes to the reduction of overall time limit for approval of M&As and bringing cartels within the scope of settlement and commitment mechanism, sources said.