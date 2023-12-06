The National Consumer Helpline, which has been revamped by the Department of Consumer Affairs, received nearly 10.05 lakh grievances in FY 22-23 up from 7.44 lakh grievances received in FY 21-22.

The Department of Consumer Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that the National Consumer Helpline has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country for grievance redressal at pre-litigation stage.

“Transformative changes and technological upgradation of the NCH has led to an increase in the call handling facility. Number of calls received at NCH has exponentially increased from 60,806 in November 2021 to 90,973 in November 2022 and was at 1,32,209 in November 2023. Initiatives taken by the department have also encouraged consumers to register their grievances on the NCH which is manifested with an increase in the number of grievances registered at NCH,” DoCA stated.

It added that NCH received 10,05,985 grievances in FY 22-23 compared with 7,44,625 grievances received in FY 21-22

Awareness campaigns

“The Department has been conducting country-wide multimedia awareness campaigns titled “Jago Grahak Jago”. Through simple messages, consumers are made aware of fraudulent practices or problems and the mechanisms to seek redressal. The campaigns have been carried out through print media, TV, radio, cinema theatres, websites, hoardings/display board etc,” it stated. DoCA also uses social media to generate awareness about consumers rights and grievance redressal mechanisms.

To create awareness among people living in rural regions, DoCA takes part in important fairs, festivals and events of various States and UTs It added that it also released Grant-in-Aid to States and UTs for carrying out consumer awareness activities with local content.

“Jagriti”, a mascot for empowering consumers and generating awareness of their rights has also been launched by the Department,” DoCA informed Lok Sabha.