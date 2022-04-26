Consumer engagement: Gamified campaign gaining momentum with leading brands

Leading brands are using gamified campaigns for engaging with consumer due lack of physical space where consumers can experience or see D2C (direct to consumer) brands after the Covid outbreak.

QuoDeck’s one-of-a-kind gamified campaign #D2City, which used as an engagement strategy for over 28 brands enrolled on the platform, has received over five million impressions in just 14 days of its launch. Over one million engaged through videos, games and other contents.

Kamalika Bhattacharya, CEO, QuoDeck said innovative brand communication is the key to capturing customer attention in this age of transient loyalty and #D2City has established a brand new high engagement marketing tactic for D2C brands across sectors to create brand affinity.

The campaign was designed as an interactive digital city that allowed visitors to experience, explore, play and learn about their favourite D2C brands.

Mobile-friendly gaming microsite

For the campaign, Quodeck hosted over 28 big and small D2C brands from industries such as Cosmetics, Electronics, Personal Care, Food, Apparel, Baking Goods, among others, in a mobile-friendly gaming microsite designed as a city with buildings, with key buildings playing host to brands and their games.

The D2City campaign leveraged the growing popularity of gamification to help D2C brands capture consumer attention from far beyond just tier-I cities. During the duration of the #D2City campaign, the platform received 80 per cent hits from tier-II and -III cities across the country, correlating with the rising demand for D2C in these areas.

Launched in 2017 by Kamalika Bhattacharya and Arijit Lahiri, QuoDeck is a B2B SaaS Digital Learning and Engagement Platform that enables organisations to use interactivity and games to engage audiences such as employees, value chain and gig workforces.

The platform is highly scalable and equipped to handle large user bases and extended ecosystems such as sellers, agents, vendors, distributors, partners etc.

Today, QuoDeck is the market leader in its category, catering to over five million users across an enterprise clients, including Unilever, Vodafone, Flipkart and Dabur.