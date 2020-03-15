Coronavirus outbreak: Coal import declines 14% to 17 million tonnes in February

My five
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
India’s coal imports registered a decline of 14.1 per cent to 17.01 million tonnes (MT) in February in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as per industry data.
The country’s coal imports in February last year stood at 19.82 MT, according to a provisional compilation by mjunction services, based on monitoring of vessels’ positions and data received from shipping companies.
mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company which also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
“In line with expectations, coal import volumes staged a decline during the month of February due to increased domestic availability, volatility in non-coking coal prices as well as uncertainty arising from...coronavirus epidemic,” mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma, said.
“Going forward, prices may see a downward bias, while demand for import may remain subdued, for much the same reason,” Varma added.
Of the total imports in February 2020, non-coking coal was at 12.25 MT, against 12.38 MT imported in January 2020. Coking coal imports were at 3.15 MT in February 2020, down from 3.95 MT imported a month ago.
However, the country’s coal imports registered an increase of 3.7 per cent to 221.56 million tonnes in the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.
India had imported 213.63 MT of coal in the year-ago period, according to the report by mjunction services.
During April-February 2019-20, non-coking coal imports stood at 152.9 MT, slightly higher than 150.11 MT imported during the same period last year.
Coking coal imports were at 44.3 MT during April-February 2019-20, as against 44.19 MT imported during the same period a year ago.
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Online ventures that have come up recently seek to do just that
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
The fund has outperformed the category by 150-200 bps across three, five and seven years
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...