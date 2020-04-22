Covid-19 crushes micro and small enterprises

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The coronavirus pandemic has had disastrous impact on small and medium-sized enterprises across the country. With only 24 per cent small and medium businesses currently operational, a new report has indicated that five out of ten businesses would run out of working capital within two months, and will have to depend on loans from peers, friends and family in order to survive.
Covid-19 has negatively impacted 79 per cent of micro and small enterprises (MSEs). Nine out 100 businesses are also expected to lose 100 per cent of their revenue during the next two weeks, according to the study, which surveyed 420 players in 12 cities across manufacturing, BFSI, IT, ITES, telecom, travel, transport, logistics, retail and outlets, education and related areas, and other professional services sectors.
The first of a three-wave study, by data, insights and consulting company Kantar, shows the impact on key business areas, with seven out of ten businesses witnessing significant decline in customer footfalls and enquiries.
While seven out of ten manufacturing businesses are unlikely to procure raw materials for the next one month, the study shows six out of ten businesses are uncertain about their business financial health for the next two weeks.
Only two out of 10 businesses have more than 10 per cent contributing workforce, with BFSI and education sectors experiencing higher workforce contribution.
The study aimed to highlight the economic outlook for MSEs, challenges that threaten their existence and the opportunities that they seek to remain relevant in current times.
The overall impact on business has led to 18 per cent MSEs operating at less than 50 per cent capacity. Restricted movement, low demand from customers, financial and workforce woes are leading to high level of customer-oriented challenges, notes the study.
However, despite the overall low sentiments, at least 55 per cent businesses surveyed said they are looking at leveraging opportunities to better their businesses in the current scenario.
While 35 per cent are turning to leverage technology and digital solutions, the report showed many MSEs would rehash their business models and adopt digital channel for sales and customer communication strategies. MSEs were also keen to adopt technology products and solutions.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The May futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has lost about 11 per cent for the ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...