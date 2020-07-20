Covid-19: E-commerce firms providing insurance cover for staff, families

E-commerce companies including Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Amazon, have started providing insurance and income protection for their delivery partners, local vendors, and supply chain associates, Livemint reported.

This comes at a time when the number of Covid infections across the country is increasing.

The insurance cover will be extended to the delivery workforce, both regular and freelance workers. The cover will range from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh.

The insurance cover will likely be taken up by food delivery platforms as their delivery staff come into contact with many people due to the nature of their work.

The report noted that e-commerce firm Flipkart purchased new insurance policies for all its 1.2 lakh supply chain employees and delivery partners.

Amazon Relief Fund

Amazon has infused $25 million into its Amazon Relief Fund which can be utilised by individuals who are part of Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, said the spokesperson cited in the report.

Swiggy is providing insurance plans for both its frontline workers and their family members. The comprehensive plan includes additional top-ups up to ₹10 lakh, hospitalisation cash cover, consumables cover, and EMI protection plan at additional costs.

BigBasket’s initiative

Online grocery platform BigBasket has also bought Covid-19 insurance policies for its employees.