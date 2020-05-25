Covid-19: FSSAI extends deadline for compliance norms for traditional sweets

In a relief for traditional sweet makers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to extend the deadline for enforcement of certain mandatory compliance norms for non-packaged sweets. This has been done as businesses are facing challenges due to the lockdown.

Stating that, in view of disruption and lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in an order FSSAI said it has decided to extend the date of enforcement for display of "Date of Manufacturing" and "Best Before Date" of non-packaged lose sweets on their container/tray at the outlet for sale to August 1 from June 1.

This decision was taken after industry body Federation of Sweets and Namkeens Manufacturers requested the Central government and the FSSAI to extend the date for enforcement of these new compliance norms

In February, FSSAI had decided to bring non-packaged traditional Indian sweets under the ambit of such labelling norms, after receiving complaints that stale or expired sweets were sold to consumers.

In case of pre-packaged and packaged sweets, "Best Before Date"and "Date of Manufacturing" is already mandatory according to the FSS (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations 2011. Meanwhile, for loose sweets the "Best Before Date" will be needed to be displayed on the labels of containers, in-line with the nature of ingredients used in the sweets and local conditions from August 1.

In April, FSSAI decided to give additional time for licence renewals and extended the deadlines for filing of annual returns by Food Business Operators. Licences requiring renewal during March 22 to May 31, 2020, have been allowed a penalty waiver and grace period till June 30, while annual returns deadline has been deferred till July 31.

Among various other measures recently taken by the food safety authority in view of the pandemic include allowing FBOs in the logistics supply chains to temporarily operate their businesses on the basis of a valid receipt of FSSAI licence or registration application.

It has also extended the permission for import of Food for Special Medical purposes till November 1 through Delhi and Mumbai ports. Such products are used by individuals suffering from IEM (Inborn Error of Metabolism) conditions and hypoallergenic conditions.