Covid 19: Retailers seek relaxation in payment of dues

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Amid the coronavirus crisis, a retail industry body has sought a grace period of 90 days to pay statutory dues, a moratorium on payment of loans, instalments, and additional working capital credit, among other things.
The country is virtually in a state of a lock-down. Several state governments have asked shops, malls and public places to close until further notice. With no revenue flow, the impact on retailers, big and small, is significant .
“Amidst a subdued demand environment, the Indian FMCG sector saw a decline in revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter of Q3-FY20. Analysis of 101 companies shows sales growth of modest 5 per cent in Q3- FY20, compared with 8.8 per cent in the similar period last year,” a CARE rating report on the FMCG industry suggested.
On Thursday, members of the Retailers’ Association of India’s (RAI) met a government representative to discuss the impact. It has submitted a letter seeking a few immediate relief measures from the government. “There is an urgent need for immediate economic stimulus to ensure continuity of retail stores and consumption in India,” RAI said.
Firstly, it has requested a 90-day grace period for depositing all statutory dues such as Income Tax, Advance Tax, GST, ESIC and PFfor players who are supposed make payments between March 1 and June 30, 2020.
Banks shoud announce a moratorium of 120 days on payment of instalments and interest of term loans, short-term loans, corporate loans, securitised loans, bonds, mortgages, debentures, general purpose loans effective from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020.
Additionally, it also wanted the banks to mandatorily provide 25 per cent additional working capital credit lines on subsidised rates, to tide over the shortfall given that revenue was not being generated during the lockdown period.
“It is important to avoid the cascading effect of cash flow in the value chain. Additional Working Capital Credit lines to be made available till September 30, 2020. Additional working capital credit lines to be paid back in 3 instalments between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020,” RAI said in a statement.
The industry body also asked for a relaxation on NPA reporting guidelines (accounts under default for more than 90 days are reported as NPA) till December 31, 2020 from the Reserve Bank of India.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...