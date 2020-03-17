Covid-19: Visitors not to be allowed in Central govt offices

The Centre has asked all its Ministries and Departments to suspend issuance of passes for visitors. It has also been decided to close all gyms, recreation centre and crèches located in government buildings.

In an office memorandum, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), all the Ministries and Departments are advised to discourage, to the maximum extent, entry of visitors in the office complex.

“Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended with immediate effect,” the advisory mentioned while adding that only those visitors who have proper permission of the officer they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

These are part of preventive measures being initiated to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The intention is to ensure social distancing.

Government offices have also been asked to install thermal scanners at the entry gate besides placing of hand sanitisers.

“Those found having flu-like symptoms may be advised to take proper treatment/quarantine etc,” the memorandum said. It also advised holding meetings, as far as possible, through video conferencing to avoid a large gathering.

According to DoPT, all officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for respiratory symptoms/fever and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. They should observe home-quarantine. Leave sanctioning authorities have been advised to sanction leave whenever a request is made for self quarantine as a pre-cautionary measures.