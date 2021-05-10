Covid lockdown impact: Double-digit fall in auto registrations in April, says FADA

Auto registrations for the month of April witnessed a double-digit fall to the tune of -28 per cent month-on-month (MoM), as most of the States started going under lockdown (partial as well as full) beginning April 5.

According to the monthly report released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday, all categories closed the month in red with two-wheeler (2W) down by -28 per cent, three wheeler (3W) by -43 per cent, passenger vehicle (PV) by -25 per cent, tractors by -45 per cent and commercial vehicle (CV) by -24 per cent respectively on MoM basis.

Auto sector set to post double-digit growth next fiscal: Crisil Research

The second wave of Covid-19 has not only unsettled urban but also the rural markets this time around. Recovery hence looks to take a longer time when compared to that after the first wave, the industry association said.

In the 2W category, registrations were recorded at 8,65,134 units in April, as compared to 11,95,445 units in March. Similarly, PV registrations dropped to 2,08,883 units during the month as against 2,79,745 units in the previous month.

Three-wheeler registrations also declined to 21,636 units last month as compared to 38,034 units in March this year. Tractor registrations were also hit and were recorded at 38,285 units in April as against 69,082 units in March, the FADA report said.

Rural markets also hit

“India is currently facing one of its toughest times with second wave of Covid creating havoc in everyone’s life. This time, the spread is not only limited to urban markets but has also taken rural India in its grasp,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said.

Indian automotive sector: From resilience to resurgence

Unlike last year, the lockdown this time around has been imposed by State governments and not the Central and due to this, there have been no relief announcements till now either by the Centre or the RBI and auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), he said.

“FADA requests auto OEMs (our Principals) to handhold their dealers the way they did last year during the first phase of pandemic as the situation is very grim in most of the States; Dealer Principals as well as their teams are fighting for survival from Covid. FADA also requests OEMs to not burden dealers with high billings in all the States where lockdown has been announced,” he added.

Financial package requested

FADA has requested the government to come out with a financial package, the way they did last year. It has also requested RBI to come out with guidelines/notifications for relaxation of loan re-payment equivalent to the tune of number of days of lockdown each State has announced.

The first nine days of May have seen extremely lean sales due to lockdown announced by majority of States. In the near term, overall, FADA hence maintains absolute sluggishness for the month of May as most of the States have announced extension of lockdown till the end of the month.

In the long term, the only ray of hope lies in the monsoon’s on-time arrival; monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast around June 1. This will also lead to rural markets recovering faster than urban and categories like tractors and 2W will have a rub-off effect in terms of recovery, FADA added.