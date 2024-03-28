National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Ministry of Science and Technology, has unveiled what it calls an efficient technology for managing biomedical waste. Transferred to start-up BioVastum Solutions for commercialisation, the new technology was unveiled at the Biomedical Waste Management conclave held at the CSIR-NIIST on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave, C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-SIIST, said the advanced technology converts one kilogram of biomedical waste into a harmless soil additive in just three minutes. Joshy Varkey, Managing Director, BioVastum Solutions, said the technology helps disinfect and dispose of hazardous biomedical waste at source at low cost. It would be a welcome relief for large and small hospitals, clinics, laboratories and the healthcare sector at large to ensure risk-free disposal of biomedical waste.

‘Prevent disease spread’

During the event, CSIR-NIIST also hosted panel discussion on ‘Significance of scientific biomedical waste management - Focus on pathogenic waste, pandemics, and emerging infections’.

Speakers emphasised the importance of scientific biomedical waste management to prevent spread of diseases from pandemics and emerging infections. Hazardous waste should not enter humans or animals or contaminate water, air or land. If not managed properly, it could lead to disease outbreaks on its own.

M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, inaugurated the conclave which was presided over by N Kalaiselvi, Secretary and Director-General, CSIR.

The speakers included Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chithra Thirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; Srikala S, Chairperson, Kerala State Pollution Control Board; Joseph Benaval, State President, Indian Medical Association; Praghya Yadav, Health Director-in-charge, National Institute for Occupational Health, Nagpur, and head, BSL-4 Facility, National Institute for Virology, Pune; MS Faisal Khan, Managing Director, NIMS Medicity, Thiruvananthauram; J Chandrababu, Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board; and Sreejith Sankar, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NIIST.