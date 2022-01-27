Covid-19: Delhi govt’s move brings relief to retailers, restaurant, multiplex operators

×

Revokes weekend curfew, odd-even rule for shops but night curfew to continue

In a major relief for operators of stores, restaurants and cinemas, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to ease Covid-induced restrictions in the capital city in the wake of declining Covid-cases.

The State government has decided to revoke weekend curfews and all markets and allowing shops and markets to operate without the imposition of the odd-even rule, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted.

“Restaurants, bars and cinema halls have also now been allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent capacity,” he added. Earlier, they were allowed to only operates delivery and takeaway services.

Wedding gatherings

The Delhi government has also allowed marriage-related gathering to be held with 50 per cent capacity of the venue subject to a maximum of 200 persons.

However, the government has not yet revoked night curfew in the city. The decisions were taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting chaired by LG.

“After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. The Health Department was advised to enhance vaccination coverage with special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalised patients. It was also emphasised on all agencies that they should ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour and to continue to be vigilant without lowering the guard,” Baijal stated on Twitter.

Industry bodies welcome move

Industry bodies such as Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Retailers Association of India (RAI), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had been batting for easing of restrictions to curb business losses and had earlier urged the State government to balance lives and livelihoods.

While Industry bodies welcomed Delhi government’s move, they also urged the State government to revoke night curfew.

Kabir Suri, President of NRAI said, “Allowing restaurants to reopen with 50 per cent capacity and lifting the Weekend curfew in Delhi, will definitely provide the much-needed oxygen support to restaurant Industry in Delhi for survival. I would also like take this opportunity to urge Delhi government to lift the night curfew and allow us full operating hours which would not only revive the beleaguered sector but also reduce overcrowding and prevent further job losses.”

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, said, “Since sales of Delhi traders’ were down by nearly 70 per cent in the past 25 days, the lifting of restrictions will come as a huge relief and help them work towards revival of their businesses.We also hope the government will soon revoke night curfew too.”

For the multiplex industry, Delhi is a critical box-office territory and restrictions in the city had led many big budget movie makers to postpone release dates for their movies.

Experts say lifting of restrictions in the city will help the hard-hit industry start seeing the much needed recovery trends with the release of new content at the box office.

“With cases falling and vaccinations rising, a quick and timely decision by the Delhi government to restore 100 per cent seating capacity and removing the ‘night curfews’ will be the other vital requisites for the revival of the film industry,” said Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that it has also decided to open all government offices with 100 per cent strength up to Grade 1 level.