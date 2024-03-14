The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has entered into a collaboration with logistics service provider DHL for training sessions and workshops for MSMEs in 76 districts of the country to help them benefit from e-commerce and make them “export-ready”, per a government statement.

“The DGFT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been actively engaging in boosting e-commerce exports from the country, leveraging its ‘district as export hubs’ initiative. The goal is to promote and enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to explore the international markets through e-commerce channels,” the statement issued by the Commerce Department noted.

The DGFT has been actively engaging to boost e-commerce exports from the country, leveraging its ‘District as Export Hubs’ initiative. It has been collaborating with various e-commerce platforms and other service providers to conduct capacity-building and training sessions in the identified districts.

“Today DGFT partnered with DHL through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will cover 76 districts in three phases, to conduct capacity-building sessions, training, and workshops for making Indian MSMEs export-ready,” it said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, who participated in the event, said that the government has been taking strides to create a digital infrastructure which can be leveraged to encourage MSMEs from rural India to connect to the world market. The exercise, he hoped, would help Indian entrepreneurs bridge the gap in knowledge and enter the world of international trade.

The objective of this collaboration was to introduce exporters/MSMEs to the digital commerce space so that they get an opportunity to export “Make in India” products, tap international customers and overcome the challenges related to logistics while exporting through the e-commerce route, said Santosh Sarangi, DGFT.

The DGFT earlier signed MoUs with Amazon India and Shiprocket promoting e-commerce for MSMEs and helping them onboard the digital platform.