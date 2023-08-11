Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that total collection reached almost one-third of the budget estimate between April 1 and August 10. Direct taxes include corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT).

“Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for FY24” a statement issued by CBDT said. The Union Budget 2023 pegged the direct tax collection at ₹18.2 lakh crore, which is about 9.75 per cent more than last year’s tally of ₹16.6 lakh crore

During the period, gross collections were at ₹6.53 lakh crore. It is 15.73 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Refunds amounting to ₹0.69 lakh crore have been issued from April 1 to August 10, which are 3.73 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.