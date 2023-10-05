The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and GatiShakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) have entered into collaboration to boost development of India’s infrastructure and logistics sectors.

“Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), GSV shall be the nodal agency across India to design, develop and deliver courses and curriculum related to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy at various centres in different states,” per a statement issued by the DPIIT on Wednesday.

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said this collaboration shall mark the culmination of smarter planning and implementation, structured specialised development and capacity building.

It will bring academic vigour to PM GatiShakti approach leading to reduced logistics cost, efficient logistics, and fostering a competitive business ecosystem, he added.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of the ‘industry focussed and innovation driven’ university offering courses on railway, metro and high-speed railways. He appreciated the development of focused programs for specific industry/sector. For instance, five courses on railways have been developed, including a focus on track technology, rail-wheel interaction, thermodynamics, and signalling systems.

Focused courses offered at GSV will make students ready for the future workforce and 15,000 students trained at GSV will get assured jobs in the logistics industry, the release said. GSV will ensure Indian skill development needs are aligned with global standards, it added.

