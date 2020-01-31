Drug Price Control Order led medicines to become costlier: Economic Survey

The Government’s bid to impose price controls on drugs backfires when such drugs become costlier over the years as compared to those drugs whose prices are left to the mercy of market forces. The Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013 does more harm than good, according to the analysis of the latest Economic Survey.

The data, that was analysed for 1751 formulations and 49893 brands, shows that the prices of drugs that came under DPCO, 2013 increased on average by ₹71 per mg of the active ingredient, whereas for drugs that were unaffected by DPCO, 2013, the prices increased by ₹13 per mg of the active ingredient. Prices of those formulations, under price control, sold in hospitals increased as much as ₹99 per mg, while those formulations which were not under price control and sold in hospitals, increased by only ₹25 per mg.

For example, Glycomet (Metformin), which is under price control and Glimiprex-MF (Glimepiride + Metformin) is not under price control and both are used for controlling high blood sugar. In 2009, Glycomet’s price per tablet was ₹1.2 per tablet, which rose to between ₹4 to ₹4.5 per tablet in 2015. However, Glimiprex-MF which was not under price control and stood at ₹1.4 per tablet in 2009 rose to ₹3.5 per tablet in 2015.

Price control is imposed by deciding an upper limit at which the drug can be sold, after deriving market average for determining the Minimum Retail Price. Many a times, DPCO fixes a liberal upper limit of prices for drugs which anyway have a lower MRP because of play of market forces due to competing brands.

“Price of Glycomet actually increased more than that for Glimiprex-MF after DPCO, 2013,” the survey analysis states.

IMS Health, an agency which is analysing the effect of DPCO on pricing, has also concluded that despite increase in prices of Glycomet it has had no effect on the quantity consumed. This is consistent with pharmaceutical drugs being an essential commodity for which the demand is inelastic, or insensitive, to the changes in price.

The Economic Survey has also mooted for the Government to plan ‘bulk procurement,’ it being a huge buyer of drugs. It urges the government to intervene more effectively to provide affordable drugs by combining all its purchases and exercising its bargaining power.