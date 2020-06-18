Economy returning to pre-lockdown levels, says PM Modi

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Indian economy is back on the path of a recovery to pre-lockdown levels, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“There has been a swift recovery during the last week of May and the first week of June in power generation, consumption and demand of petroleum products. Compared to April 2020, there has been a 200 per cent increase in e-way bills in June 2020. Toll collection in June 2020 has reached 70 per cent of the levels during February 2020. There has also been a 26 per cent improvement in railway freight tariff during May 2020, compared to April 2020. There is also an increase in volume and value of the total digital retail transactions,” Modi said while announcing the launch of commercial coal mining in the country through a video address.
“The rural economy is also picking up pace. Kharif crop area under cultivation 13 per cent more this year compared to last year. Wheat procurement is up 11 per cent from last year. This means that the farmers have more money in their hands,” he said.
In the video address, Modi said the auction process is being initiated at a time with business activities are fast moving towards normalcy. “Consumption and demand are very speedily moving towards pre-Covid levels. All these indicators show that the Indian economy is ready to bounce back,” he added.
Taking a jibe at earlier regimes, he said: “For decades, the country's coal sector was entangled in a web of captive and non-captive. It was excluded from competition and there was a big problem of transparency.”
He said that the government will spend ₹ 50,000 crore for creating infrastructure around coal mining. “We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. Four projects have been identified for this and about ₹20,000 crore will be invested in them,” he said.
Modi said that India should stop coal imports and instead aim to become the largest coal exporter in the world.
Commenting on the commercial auction of mines, Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi said: “This auction process marks the opening of Indian coal sector for commercial mining and will enable the country to achieve self-sufficiency in meeting its energy needs and provide thrust to economic development and employment generation.”
Commercial coal mining auction process
Number of coal mines on offer
41
Total geological reserves of all mines
16,979 mt
Cumulative peak rated capacity of all mines
225 million tonnes per annum
Total partially explored mines on offer
4
Total coking coal mines on offer
4
Source: Ministry of Coal
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...