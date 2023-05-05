Retail sales of electric passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheelers have grew year-on-year (y-o-y) in April, but both declined on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis when compared to March.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total electric PV sales grew y-o-y to 5,834 units during April, a jump of 159 per cent when compared to 2,252 units in April 2022.

However, sales declined 32 per cent on m-o-m basis when compared to 8,566 units March this year.

The number one player, Tata Motors, reported a growth of around 142 per cent in y-o-y retail sales to 4,392 units in April when compared with 1,817 units in April last year. However, on a monthly basis, the company’s sales declined by 38.46 per cent, compared to 7,137 units in March.

MG Motor India also registered lesser vehicles in April as compared to March. It sold 335 units of EVs in April against 494 units in March. But, on y-o-y basis, the sales grew 36.73 per cent, compared to 245 units in April 2022, the FADA report inidicated.

Similarly, in the electric two-wheeler segment, the y-o-y retail sales grew by around 25 per cent to 66,466 units, compared to 53,256 units in the corresponding month last year. But the sales declined by 22.53 per cent on m-o-m basis, compared to 85,793 units in March.

In the two-wheeler EV segment, except Ola Electric, all other manufacturers like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric, all reported decline in sales on monthly basis.

In the electric three-wheeler segment, the retail sales grew by around 75 per cent y-o-y to 38,008 units in April, compared to 21,759 units in April 2022.

However, on a m-o-m basis, the retail sales electric three-wheelers also declined by 16 per cent. The industry sold 45,229 units of electric three-wheelers in March.

