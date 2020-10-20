EPFO records 10.05 lakh new enrolments in August

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 10.05 lakh in August from 7.48 lakh in July 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had shown that net new enrolments stood at 8.45 lakh in July this year. The figure has now been revised down to 7.48 lakh.
The net enrolments with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had dropped to 5.72 lakh in March 2020 from 10.21 lakh in February, according to the payroll data released in May.
Latest data released on Tuesday showed that net new enrolments in April were in the negative zone at (-) 1,04,608 against the figure of (-) 61,807 released in September. This means that the number of members who exited the EPFO subscription was more than those who joined or rejoined the scheme.
Earlier in July, provisional data had showed net new enrolments for the month April stood at 1 lakh, which was revised down to 20,164 in August and further lowered to (-) 61,807 in September.
The number of net new enrolment in the month of May was also revised to (-) 35,336, from 40,551 estimated in the data released last month.
The net new enrolments with the EPFO hover around 7 lakh every month on an average.
During 2019-20, the number of net new subscribers rose to 78.58 lakh as compared to 61.12 lakh in the preceding fiscal, according to the payroll data released on Tuesday.
The EPFO has been releasing the payroll data of new subscribers since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.
The data also showed that during September 2017-August 2020, the number of net new subscribers was over 1.75 crore.
The EPFO said the payroll data is provisional as updation of employees’ records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.
“The government announced lockdown on March 24, 2020. Accordingly ECR (PF returns) filing date for March month was extended to May 15, 2020,” the EPFO had said in May while releasing the data.
.”
The estimates are net of the new members enrolled, members exited and rejoined during the month, as per records of the EPFO.
The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year, it has said.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...