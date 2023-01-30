The Indian leather and footwear sector estimates exports of nearly $6 billion in the current fiscal as against $5 billion in the previous year as there is a good growth momentum, according to Sanjay Leekha, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports.

“Our target is to reach around $14 billion exports by 2030,” he told news persons while announcing the 36 th India International Leather Fair will be held in Chennai from February 1 to 3.

Exports of leather, leather products and footwear have registered a ‘substantial’ growth this fiscal, reaching $4.25 billion during April to December. With a huge growing global market, the opportunity is good for the industry. Buyers are looking at an alternative to China and India is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. “Buyers are looking at India as a major and reliable supplier of value added products,” he said.

“In the last two years, the industry suffered huge losses due to the Covid pandemic. However, we bounced back strongly and achieved the pre-Covid levels. We will do better than the government’s target,” he added.

Commenting on the annual international leather fair, which will be held in the city after a gap of two years due to the pandemic, Leekha said it would have on display the entire range of products relating to the leather industry. This includes raw material, finished products, machinery, chemicals and components.

The fair will be a platform not only for sourcing but also understanding the latest trends in technologies. Over 400 domestic and overseas companies are expected to participate in the event. The fair will also have exhibitors from 16 countries, including China, Brazil, France, Germany and Italy, he said.

