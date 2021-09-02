Economy

Exports rise 45% in August to $33.14 billion

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 02, 2021

Imports increase 51.47% to $47 billion; annual export target of $400 billion within reach, says Commerce Secretary

The country’s exports continued to rise in August posting a 45.17 per cent growth (year-on-year) to $33.14 billion, according to the Commerce Ministry’s provisional data.

Exports in April-August 2021 rose 66.92 per cent to $163.67 billion, according to provisional trade data for August released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Thursday.

“We are confident that we can reach the export target of $400 billion set for this fiscal,” Commerce Secretary BVR Subhramanyam said at a press briefing.

Imports in August 2021 increased 51.47 per cent to $47.01 billion.

Imports during April-August 202l rose 81.75 per cent to $219.54 billion.

Trade deficit in August 2021 was at $13.87 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Published on September 02, 2021

