Exports rise 45% in August to $33.14 billion

The country’s exports continued to rise in August posting a 45.17 per cent growth (year-on-year) to $33.14 billion, according to the Commerce Ministry’s provisional data.

Exports in April-August 2021 rose 66.92 per cent to $163.67 billion, according to provisional trade data for August released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Thursday.

“We are confident that we can reach the export target of $400 billion set for this fiscal,” Commerce Secretary BVR Subhramanyam said at a press briefing.

Imports in August 2021 increased 51.47 per cent to $47.01 billion.

Imports during April-August 202l rose 81.75 per cent to $219.54 billion.

Trade deficit in August 2021 was at $13.87 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the year-ago period.